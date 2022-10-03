Legendary Wasim and Waqar Pick Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup

The Pakistani squad has departed for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in Australia following the seventh T20I against England at home, with two key players joining them directly from London later.
With just over two weeks left in the event, former cricketers have started revealing their favorite teams and playing XIs, and legendary pacers, Wasim and Waqar, have also revealed their playing XIs for Pakistan.
Wasim and Waqar have played a lot of white-ball cricket in Australian conditions, and interestingly, there are very few differences in their playing XIs for Pakistan.
The two Ws were asked to share their best team for the upcoming event in Australia during the pre-match program of the seventh T20I between Pakistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The former left-arm pacer picked Azam Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed as middle-order batters, while the right-arm pacer included experienced Shoaib Malik and Fakhar Zaman.
Let’s have a look at the two teams:
|Wasim Akram
|Waqar Younis
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Babar Azam
|Babar Azam
|Shan Masood
|Fakhar Zaman
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Shan Masood
|Azam Khan
|Shoaib Malik
|Asif Ali
|Asif Ali
|Shadab Khan
|Shadab Khan
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Haris Rauf
|Haris Rauf
|Shaheen Afridi
|Shaheen Afridi
|Naseem Shah
|Naseem Shah