Legendary Wasim and Waqar Pick Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup

The Pakistani squad has departed for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in Australia following the seventh T20I against England at home, with two key players joining them directly from London later.

With just over two weeks left in the event, former cricketers have started revealing their favorite teams and playing XIs, and legendary pacers, Wasim and Waqar, have also revealed their playing XIs for Pakistan.

ALSO READ Haider Ali Rushed to Hospital After Sixth T20I Against England

Wasim and Waqar have played a lot of white-ball cricket in Australian conditions, and interestingly, there are very few differences in their playing XIs for Pakistan.

The two Ws were asked to share their best team for the upcoming event in Australia during the pre-match program of the seventh T20I between Pakistan and England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

ALSO READ Captains Open Up on Inaugural Pakistan Junior League

The former left-arm pacer picked Azam Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed as middle-order batters, while the right-arm pacer included experienced Shoaib Malik and Fakhar Zaman.

ALSO READ ICC Announces Prize Money for 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

Let’s have a look at the two teams: