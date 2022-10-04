Pakistan Will be Knocked Out in Group Stage of T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan’s middle order has become a cause for concern due to its persistent lack of performance. With only a few days till the 2022 T20 World Cup, the team management is seriously concerned about the team combination.

Babar Azam wanted Haider Ali and Shan Masood in the Australian conditions, but the story appears to be the same as it was during the Asia Cup 2022.

Most former cricketers and experts believe that if the middle order troubles are not addressed properly, it would have a disastrous effect on the Men in Green’s campaign, and they can be eliminated at the group stage of the mega event.

Former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, has raised concerns about the poor performances of the middle-order and believes that heading to Australia for the showpiece event with this lineup is a mistake because the batting unit is ineffective.

Pakistan’s middle order is not good. Plus Pakistan’s openers if they don’t perform, the middle order gets under pressure. This is not the way to go into a world cup if you want to win the World Cup. It is very sad.

The world’s fastest bowler revealed on his YouTube channel that he had criticized head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, for not paying attention to the middle order, but management did not listen to his recommendations.