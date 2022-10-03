Minister ‘Tries to Stop Women’s Sports Gala’ in Gilgit Baltistan

Gilgit Baltistan’s Food Minister, Shams Lone, has reportedly attempted to put a halt to the Women’s Sports Gala 2022, declaring it ‘against religion and culture’.

In the wake of modern times when women are stepping out to compete alongside men in every field of life, there still exist people who try to limit their paths. One such backward person is the Food Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Shams Lone.

While women’s sports are flourishing in the region, the Food Minister has decided to retrograde the efforts by standing in the way of the Women’s Sports Gala 2022. The minister is reportedly trying to justify his stance in the light of ‘cultural and religious values’.

Shams Lone proclaimed his beliefs, saying, “The sporting event that will be held in Gilgit Baltistan under the name of the Women’s Sports Gala is in no way acceptable to our culture, Islam, and ideals of the outside world. I am a government official who will work hard to put an end to it”.