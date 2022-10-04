Pakistan’s Fintech Network Gets New Leadership and Board of Directors

The members of Pakistan Fintech Network (PFN) have elected its new leadership for a period of three years, including Syed Nadeem Hussain as the Chairman and Qasif Shahid as the Vice Chairman.

The network has also nominated 13 directors to the board for the same period, with the representation of various fintech segments operating in Pakistan, including:

Name Company and Position 1 – Aamir Ibrahim Jazz Cash 2 – Muddasir Aqil Telenor Microfinance Bank 3 – Najib Agarwala 1Link 4 – Faisal Ijaz Khan Bank of Punjab (BOP) 5 – Noreen Hayat CEO of Tez Financial 6 – Mumtaz Syed Tasdeeq Credit Bureau 7 – Usman Javaid CEO, Ricult Inc. 8 – Ali Janjua CEO, PayPro 9 – Nameer Khan Mena Fintech Association 10 – Dr. Sohail Munir Director of Smart City Enablement Services. 11 – Danish Lakhani CEO of NayaPay. 12 – Riaz Ahmed Checkout. 13 – Fahad Sajid CEO of Pakistan Fintech Network.

PFN currently has sixty members, but the platform will add twenty more to its network, mainly from the e-commerce side, to consolidate diversification in the representation of fintech operations in Pakistan.

According to CEO PFN Fahad Sajid, the forum is going to organize a national-level Pakistan Fintech Summit in Karachi in the months to come aimed at bringing together the industry leaders under a platform to decide a uniform policy narrative for the fintech sector, plan new initiatives for the sector, and facilitate member companies and their professionals.

Under the new leadership, PFN will hold roundtables and webinars for the industry, producing research and policy papers for industry players, regulators, and users.

Pakistan Fintech Network is the first licensed national-level fintech association, with the aim to CONNECT, COLLABORATE, CREATE and CATALYZE together for the development and growth of the industry. The network membership includes startups, core fintechs, solution providers, and other licensed entities (DFS, PSO/PSP, EMI, banks, etc.) to connect the entire financial ecosystem.

The vision of the network is to develop the digital financial ecosystem in Pakistan through financial inclusion and promoting digital and financial literacy, the CEO said.