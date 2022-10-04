Govt Plans to Add 1250 MW Solar Power to National Grid Annually: EDB

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has said that solar power in Pakistan is planned to 1250 MW of electricity will be added to the national grid every year through solar energy. By addign each year solar energy would be taken to up to 10,000 megawatts (MW) by 2031. EDB is a key policy making engineering arm of the Ministry of Industries.

According to the document by the EDB, Pakistan currently has 600 MW of solar energy capacity, which is planned to be pushed to 10,000 MW in roughly nine to ten years. As per the EDB, government buildings and electric and diesel-powered tube wells are planned to be converted to solar power in the first phase.

Moreover, 1250 MW of electricity will be added to the national grid every year through solar energy. According to the EDB, the installed power capacity of Pakistan from various sources is 41,557 MW, which includes 24.7% of electricity from water, 23.8% from Re-Gasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG), and 14.3% from furnace oil.

Similarly, 12.8% of electricity is generated from coal, 8.5% from gas, and 8.8% from nuclear energy sources, as per the EDB.