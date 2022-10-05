COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Vows to Keep Army Away From Politics

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has contended that the armed forces have separated themselves from politics and will continue to do so.

He made these comments during a lunch at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DC, where he also reaffirmed his prior commitment to retire after the completion of his second three-year term.

Furthermore, he asserted that all facets of society should mainly focus on rebuilding the country’s faltering economy and added that the country will not be able to meet its goals and engage in diplomacy without a robust economy.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he met with the US Defense Secretary, Lloyd J. Austin III, the National Security Advisor, Jeremiah Sullivan, and Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Ruth Sherman, after his lunch with Pakistani envoys.

At the meetings, he discussed issues of shared interest, potential threats to regional security, and bilateral collaboration in several sectors. He further appreciated the US officials for their support and underlined the significance of global allies’ assistance for the country’s flood victims.

Previously on Sunday, ISPR issued a statement and said that COAS Bajwa met with the United Nations (UN) Military Advisor, General Birame Diop, and reviewed various matters, including regional security.