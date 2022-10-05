Instagram is Getting Even More Ads Soon

If you thought YouTube was the only one doing it, then you might have to think again. Meta is looking to raise its ad revenue, and it will do so by adding even more ads to the Instagram app, as revealed by its latest financial report.

The quarterly financial report shows that Meta’s revenue for the second quarter dipped for the first time. It is now looking to bring those numbers back up by squeezing more money out of Instagram. As a result, several areas of the app will get more ads soon, including the Explore tab as well as the feed shown on a user’s profile.

Advertisers will now be able to place ads on the Explore page, but ads for the profile feed are still in testing. Instagram will promote this change by allowing creators a chance to earn a cut of the revenue from the ads shown on their profiles.

Meta has also announced a number of other ad-related changes for Instagram. The social media app will soon test augmented reality ads in the main feed and Stories. The company says that this will help people visualize furniture in their homes or get a better look at a car, for instance.

The company is also testing new formats for ads on Facebook and Instagram Reels. One of them will be a “post loop” format, which will be skip-able ads that will play after a Reel for up to 10 seconds. The Reel will play again once the ad ends. Another format will be based on image carousels that will appear at the bottom of Facebook Reels, starting today. Brands will have access to a free library of music for their ads.

The number of ads shown will vary between different users. Some may see more of them while others will only see a few, but everyone will start seeing them in places they didn’t exist before.