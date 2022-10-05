Jazz Reinforces its Data Security with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Jazz, Pakistan’s largest digital operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, has been certified by ISO/IEC 27001:2013, the international standard for information security management system.

Jazz, a part of the VEON group, achieved this accreditation after a rigorous assessment process symbolizing its commitment towards data protection and service excellence.

Certification by ISO/IEC ensures that stringent measures and controls are incorporated within business processes to ensure information security and business continuity are strictly practiced within the organization

“ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our continued investment in security processes, risk management, and operational maturity,” said Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer at Jazz.

“We will continue to work towards being a safer and more secure partner for our subscribers so they benefit from the digital world through extra layers of safety and privacy protection, minimum threats, loss, and service disruptions,” he added.

The certificate covers the company’s data center hosting services and services being offered by information technology infrastructure including storage, backup, Database administration, IP network Planning & Operations, and Information Technology service operations to internal customers.