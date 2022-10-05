Karachi to Get a Digital Map to Help Public in Navigation

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has begun developing a digital map called ‘Know Your Karachi’ on the instructions of Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, in a bid to assist citizens and tourists navigate the metropolis.

In this regard, Municipal Commissioner, Syed Afzal Zaidi, attended a meeting and said that it will be available on KMC’s website soon, and added that the efforts to enhance the provision of public services with technology will continue.

Furthermore, Wahab examined the progress of the map for the first time and stated that its aim is to display key information about the metropolis, including municipal services, police stations, union councils, fire stations, hospitals, universities, public places, libraries, parks, bus routes, postboxes, etc.

He also invited citizens to share feedback and suggestions for further improvement. He emphasized that metropolises all around the world offer such facilities for the convenience of the public and tourists. He asserted that Karachi is one of the biggest cities globally and this initiative will be beneficial for the citizens.

Also, while emphasizing the need for meeting the revenue targets, he ordered the Estate Department to improve tax recovery by all means.

Estate Director, Samira Hussain, briefed about several challenges and detailed that work is underway to increase revenue collection and assured the Administrator that it will improve soon.