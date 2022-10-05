Mari Petroleum Drills its First Ever Horizontal Gas Exploration Well in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully drilled and tested its first-ever horizontal development well, Mari 122-H, in the HRL Reservoir of Mari Gas Field in Daharki, Sindh.

MPCL is the operator of Mari Gas Field with 100 percent working interest, according to the stock filing.

ALSO READ Lucky Cement Selects Zong 4G as its New Telecom Partner

The well was drilled to a total depth of 1,550 meters including a horizontal section of around 530 meters. After the acid stimulation job, the well was tested at a rate of around 21 MMSCFD of gas at a flowing wellhead pressure of 426 psi.

The company is working to put this well into early production and also evaluating the possibility of drilling additional horizontal wells.