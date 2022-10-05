Oppo A77s Brings More Memory and Faster Chip For Only $106

Oppo launched A77 in Thailand last month, and now we are getting a small update with more memory and a faster chipset. Unlike the original, the new Oppo A77s features a Qualcomm chip and brings more RAM and storage to the table. Other specifications are largely identical including the design.
Design and Display
The A77s is a budget phone, so it only has 720p resolution on top of a 6.56-inch IPS LCD. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and is able to reach 600 nits peak brightness. Its fingerprint sensor sits on the side atop the power button and the screen is protected by Panda Glass.
Internals and Software
The Oppo A77s favors Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip instead of the Helio G35 found on the original. There is only a single memory option with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage, which is higher than the A77. You can expand storage through a microSD card.
The phone will boot Android 12 OS out of the box with Color OS 12.1 on top.
Cameras
The camera setup on the back includes a 50MP main sensor alongside a 2MP macro camera. Sadly, this camera is limited to 1080p video recording at 30 FPS, but there are a number of AI options and filters to choose from.
The selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch is an 8MP lens. It can also record 1080p videos.
Battery and Pricing
Despite being a budget phone, the Oppo A77s brings 33W fast charging support on top of its 5,000 mAh battery for quick top-ups.
The phone has a starting price of only $106, and it will be available in Starry Black and Sunset Orange colors.
Oppo A77s Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 610
- OS: Android 12, Color OS 12.1
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.56″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution; 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8MP
- Colors: Starry Black, Sunset Orange
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
- Price: $106