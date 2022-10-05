PAC Threatens Carmakers to Share Date or Face NAB

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has expressed its displeasure over the lack of seriousness from car company CEOs. The committee pointed out the automakers’ reluctance to share their data with the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan was displeased by the absence of car company heads. He directed the ministry of industries and production (MoIP) to ensure their presence in the next meeting. “What are these automakers trying to prove by snapping photos with the political leaders?” he exclaimed.

He added that the MoIP also needs to control the pricing matter. Addressing the prime minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif, PAC also demanded the reopening of car imports. They added that the car imports will help supersede the monopoly of local auto assemblers.

The audit officials highlighted that, so far, 11 automakers are yet to submit their data to the AGP. Khan demanded that the automakers submit their data to the authority or their non-compliance will be brought to National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) attention.

Production Cuts Continue

While the PAC bashes the companies for their “lack of seriousness”, automakers continue to face a now long-standing production crisis.

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) announced yesterday that it has halted production from October 4 to October 11, 2022. In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Honda Atlas cited supply chain issues stemming from the government’s sanctions on imports and the deteriorating economy.

Likewise, automakers like Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL), Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) are observing regular non-production days (NPDs) to cope with the ongoing crisis.

A common consensus among experts suggests that, in such circumstances, the government and the auto industry should work together rather than lock horns with each other.