Man to Take Hyundai to Court Over Delayed Refund

A customer of Hyundai Nishat Motor Company Limited (HNMPL) from Islamabad is planning to take legal action against the company over a lengthy refund delay.

According to details, a customer who booked a Hyundai Tucson from a dealership in Islamabad, faced a price hike while awaiting delivery of his car.

The customer told ProPakistani that the company had unlawfully increased the price of his booked vehicle, despite receiving full payment from him. He stated:

Hyundai Nishat (dealership) took full payments from customers and still ended up increasing car prices by 1.2 million. The industry standard is that once the automaker takes full payment, the price is locked.

The customer further stated that he and several other customers are awaiting their refund money. He added:

In their terms and conditions, it is clearly mentioned that customers can claim a full refund if the price fluctuates and many customers including myself chose to cancel the order and get our amount refunded. However, it’s been more than 2 months now and Hyundai Nishat isn’t letting us know when they’ll refund and have backed out from their commitment of 30 days. I am also attaching a video of one of the managers from Hyundai Islamabad Motors.

The customer added that he contacted the sales manager recently, who said that the refund timeline is still uncertain. He lamented that the company has left him no choice but to take legal action.

ProPakistani has tried reaching out to HNMPL and is still awaiting their comment regarding this development.

Not The Only One

The recent price hikes have prompted numerous customers to back out from their bookings. However, instances like the one highlighted above mean that customers should also be wary of car companies leaving them high and dry when the price hikes come.