Pakistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Cooperation in Energy Sector

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Wednesday and both discussed ways to enhance energy partnership between the two countries.

The minister noted the importance of energy cooperation between both countries and said that Pakistan can benefit greatly from the huge energy reserves of Kazakhstan.

ALSO READ Qatar Intends to Invest in Multiple Sectors of Pakistan

He said that through enhanced cooperation Pakistan can not only meet its energy demand but can also serve as a gateway via Gwadar to the energy products of Kazakhstan and be a partner in the global energy trade.

The envoy agreed to the idea and remarked that it would be mutually beneficial. He said that Kazakhstan has huge oil, gas, and coal reserves that provide a great opportunity to enhance energy partnership. He mentioned that Kazakhstan is close to signing the transit trade agreement with Pakistan as well.

The minister assured complete assistance on energy cooperation and stressed that Pakistan is open to new energy corridors. The rapidly increasing energy need of the country coupled with the Russia-Ukraine conflict has highlighted the importance of diversification for Pakistan in its energy sector, he added.

ALSO READ Pakistan Fails to Attract Bids for Long-Term LNG Contract

The minister said that the joint working group on energy will be made effective and direct talks between energy ministers of both countries will be held in near future.