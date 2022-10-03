Pakistan Fails to Attract Bids for Long-Term LNG Contract

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 3, 2022 | 7:33 pm

Pakistan could be in for a rough ride as the country failed to find any bids for its two-part tender for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

According to Bloomberg journalist Stephen Stapczynski, no supplier participated in Pakistan’s tender to buy LNG for 4-6 years from 2023.

ALSO READ

State-owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had issued a two-part tender in August inviting firms to submit bids for a total of 72 LNG shipments for delivery over a period of six years.

Under the first part, bids were invited for 12 LNG cargoes (1 LNG cargo per month) for December 2022 to December 2023 delivery period.

Under the second part, bids were invited for 60 LNG cargoes (1 LNG cargo per month) for January 2024 to December 2028 delivery period.

Under the terms of the tender, it was mandatory for the bidder to submit price proposals for both of the delivery periods.

ProPK Staff

close
>