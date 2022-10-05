Plan Underway to Shift Punjab’s Hospitals to Solar Energy

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, has directed the authorities to expedite the completion of health projects and to devise a strategy for converting public hospitals to solar energy gradually.

He chaired a meeting in Lahore to assess the progress of health projects and ordered a comprehensive examination for transitioning public hospitals to solar energy.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Abdullah Sumbal, former Principal Secretary, G.M Sikander, Finance Secretary, and Health Department officials participated in the meeting.

Furthermore, CM Elahi authorized funds for the development of a dental hospital in Jubilee Town of the metropolis and directed the authorities to complete the Institute of Child Health (ICH) project under a public-private partnership (PPP), and demanded the completion of Mother and Child Block of Ganga Ram Hospital within a month.

Last month, CM also made an announcement regarding the provision of solar-powered tube wells to the flood-affected farmers of the province as they were completely devastated by the disastrous floods.

Earlier on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood, warned that the solar power demand is likely to increase in the coming years and assured that efforts are underway for a policy regarding solar power generation and local production of solar panels.