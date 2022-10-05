Shaukat Khanum Becomes World’s 2nd Hospital to Get Prestigious Accreditation

By Salman Ahmed | Published Oct 5, 2022 | 3:17 pm

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC) has become the world’s second hospital to get Full Enterprise Accreditation (FEA) by the Joint Commission International (JCI), a US-based organization that accredits healthcare centers.

In this regard, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, took to Twitter and expressed delight over the hospital’s achievement.

He stated that hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar along with diagnostic centers in Karachi and Lahore have been given the JCI’s Gold Seal of Approval, which is a global gold standard for excellence in quality healthcare.

Furthermore, he commended the SKMCH&RC staff for their hard work and devotion and appreciated millions of donors for their persistent support for “world-class” cancer treatment, which is free for over 75 percent of patients. He asserted that if the country sets its mind to it, it could do anything.

Note that Peshawar’s SKMCH&RC was initially accredited in 2019 and underwent re-certification in 2022, while Lahore one first received JCI accreditation in 2018 and underwent re-accreditation in 2021.

Also, the SKMCH&RC’s Karachi Diagnostic Centre and Clinic accomplished its first accreditation last month.

The survey assessed SKMCH&RC’s healthcare system’s capacity to provide standardized and coordinated care throughout its facilities in the above-mentioned cities. The survey consisted of an in-depth analysis of the administrative, clinical, and operational domains.

