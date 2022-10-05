Shaukat Khanum Becomes World’s 2nd Hospital to Get Prestigious Accreditation

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC) has become the world’s second hospital to get Full Enterprise Accreditation (FEA) by the Joint Commission International (JCI), a US-based organization that accredits healthcare centers.

In this regard, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, took to Twitter and expressed delight over the hospital’s achievement.

I am delighted to announce that Shaukat Khanum has become only the second organisation in the world to be awarded full Enterprise Accreditation by the Joint Commission International. After a gruelling three-week survey in Aug/Sept 2022, our hospitals in Lahore & Peshawar, — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 4, 2022

He stated that hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar along with diagnostic centers in Karachi and Lahore have been given the JCI’s Gold Seal of Approval, which is a global gold standard for excellence in quality healthcare.

Furthermore, he commended the SKMCH&RC staff for their hard work and devotion and appreciated millions of donors for their persistent support for “world-class” cancer treatment, which is free for over 75 percent of patients. He asserted that if the country sets its mind to it, it could do anything.

Note that Peshawar’s SKMCH&RC was initially accredited in 2019 and underwent re-certification in 2022, while Lahore one first received JCI accreditation in 2018 and underwent re-accreditation in 2021.

Also, the SKMCH&RC’s Karachi Diagnostic Centre and Clinic accomplished its first accreditation last month.

The survey assessed SKMCH&RC’s healthcare system’s capacity to provide standardized and coordinated care throughout its facilities in the above-mentioned cities. The survey consisted of an in-depth analysis of the administrative, clinical, and operational domains.