Sindh Government Bans Pillion Riding on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Sindh home department has temporarily banned pillion riding on Eid Milad-un-Nabi across the province. The department has made this decision out of security concerns on the occasion, which falls on October 9.

The motorcyclists must observe a ban on pillion riding on October 8 and 9 throughout Sindh. The department has notified various districts of Sindh and the provincial capital, Karachi, of the prohibition.

The notification entails the following:

Ban on pillion riding on 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal in the central district.

Ban on pillion riding on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal in the west district

Ban on pillion riding on 8, 11, and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal in the east district

Ban on pillion riding on 8 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal in the south district

On 8 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, pillion riding will be prohibited in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Sanghar, Larkana, Rato Dero, Bakrani, Dokri, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Thal, Garhi Khaira, Kandhkot, and Shahdadkot. Law enforcement officials and personnel, the elderly, journalists, women, and children are exempt from the ban.

