University Teachers From Across Pakistan To Protest Outside HEC Head Office

The representatives of the All Pakistan University BPS (Basic Pay Scale) Teachers Association (APUBTA) stated that they are left with ‘no choice’ but to stage a sit-in outside the Higher Education Commission (HEC)’s head office in Islamabad on 12 October 2022.

The announcement was made during the organization’s press conference at National Press Club, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

The protest has been called in response to the HEC’s systemic working against the university faculty members’ interests. The commission has also retreated on two written statements that it had signed with the BPS university faculty members last year.

Additionally, HEC has also violated the directions of the Senate and the National Assembly of Pakistan’s Standing Committee on Education from two months ago.

In related news, the Senate Standing Committee expressed concerns over the sudden increase in new universities, saying that this is causing a shortage of funds for the HEC.