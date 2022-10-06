5-Door Suzuki Jimny Test Unit Spotted in Ladakh [Images]

Suzuki Jimny has developed a major cult following across the globe for its remarkable off-road capability, simple design, and charming looks.

With India being among its biggest markets, the Japanese carmaker has decided to capitalize on Jimny’s popularity by launching a more practical version. A recent Instagram reel shows a camouflaged test unit of the little off-roader on the scenic roads of Ladakh.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railway Stops Special Lahore-Rawalpindi Trains

Typically, Suzuki Jimny is offered as a three-door mini SUV, however, the test unit has five doors. This implies that it has more room for passengers or luggage.

According to details, Suzuki Jimny will have a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 101 horsepower and 130 Newton-meters of torque. The engine will be paired to a mild hybrid system and a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Other features include:

Two-wheel and four-wheel drive setting

Limited slip differential

Hill start assist

Parking sensors

Reverse Camera

ABS Brakes

Smart infotainment system

Dual airbags, etc.

As per reports, Maruti is likely to debut the Suzuki Jimny 5-door at the 2023 Auto Expo with a price tag equivalent to Pakistani Rs. 4 million.

Jimny in Pakistan

The same generation of Suzuki Jimny is also available in Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) official lineup. However, it is only available in Pakistan as an imported completely built-up (CBU) unit, which makes it tremendously expensive.

ALSO READ CEO Honda Atlas Appointed as New Chairman of PAMA

The current price of a new Suzuki Jimny is Rs. 6.05 million, which is Rs. 2 million more than its price in India. Due to its towering price tag and limited consumer appeal, the new Jimny has been a flop in Pakistan.