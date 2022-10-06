CEO Honda Atlas Appointed as New Chairman of PAMA

CEO of Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) and Atlas Honda bikes, Saqib H. Shirazi has become the new chairman of the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA).

According to details, PAMA saw its annual elections on September 30, 2022, in which, the general body elected Shirazi as the new chairman. Additionally, the body elected Sohail Bashir Rana, director of Millat Tractors, and Masafumi Harano, managing director of Pak Suzuki Motor Company, as vice-chairmen.

Shirazi has been elected as the chairperson of PAMA for the third time since the association’s inception. His predecessor was CEO of Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) Lt. Gen (R.) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak, whereas Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) Ali Asghar Jamali was PAMA’s chairman before him.

Expressing his views, Saqib Shirazi reiterated his commitment to prioritizing the interests of all stakeholders, including vehicle manufacturers, component manufacturers, dealers, and consumers.

Export Breakthrough

Atlas Honda exported nearly 12,000 motorcycles and additional auto parts worth $2 million to various markets. According to a statement issued by the group, the breakthrough reflects the acceptability of Pakistan-made auto parts products in the international markets.

Remarking on the development, representative of Atlas Honda Afaq Ahmad stated:

The company is looking at more export markets for motorcycles and parts in future. New parts and models are under study for their suitability for export. Evaluation criteria places special emphasis on them having potential of becoming part of the global supply chain.

Atlas Honda attributed this milestone to localization and technology transfer from Japanese companies like Honda, Hitachi, Denso, and GS Yuasa.

Afaq reiterated the resolve to increase its efforts on the export front adding that with the right government support and market access efforts, the auto industry and parts manufacturers have a good chance to explore more international markets.