Islamabad Gets Autumn’s First Rainfall

Islamabad received its much-anticipated first rainfall today after a hot and dry spell that mostly prevailed during the daytime.

According to details, the recent rainfall marks the end of summer and beginning of the autumn in the federal capital.

ALSO READ Scientists Discover a New Set of Blood Groups

Earlier, it was predicted that rain and thunderstorms would hit the upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad, upper Punjab, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and Potohar region.

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country, particularly southern regions would experience hot and dry weather.

Separately, PakWeather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather stations network and weather source, also predicted that a weak and compact western disturbance will enter northern regions of the country between 6-8 October causing snowfall in northern KP, Gilgit, AJK, Chitral, Babusar, Kalam, Naran, Kalkot, and Bahrain.

ALSO READ Google Chrome is The Most Unsafe Browser of 2022

In addition, light rain along with thunderstorms and hailstorms would hit lower parts of KP, AJK, and northern Punjab, while Islamabad and Murree might experience moderate drizzle, it added.