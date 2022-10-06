Israel Detained Over 19,000 Palestinian Children Since 2000 Uprising

Israel has imprisoned over 19,000 Palestinian children in the occupied areas since the Palestinian uprising against Israel in 2000.

Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) published a report that said 19,000 children below 10 years of age have been detained since the revolt against Israel, while 9,000 of them have been arrested since 2015.

It released this report on Palestinian Child’s Day, which is observed every year on 5 April.

According to details, around 160 Palestinian minors remain in Israeli jails and their testimonies have revealed that Israeli interrogators subjected them to physical and psychological torture through illegal means that violated conventions on children’s rights.

Moreover, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Center for Studies (PPCS) has stated that the Israeli regime increased its action against Palestinian children in recent years with the intention of deterring them from resisting Israeli occupation.

Furthermore, the Palestinian Information Ministry’s data has shown that Israeli forces killed over 1,500 Palestinian children between September 2000 and April 2013, which equates to the death of one Palestinian child every three days.

ALSO READ Dar Invites Textile Exporters After Mills Threaten Shut Down

Essentially, Israeli troops abuse Palestinian children the same way they torture adults when it comes to brutal detention.

Separately, the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs has claimed that Israel apprehended over 50,000 children including girls since 1967. However, analysts argue that many of them were sent back to their homes after interrogation.