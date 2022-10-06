Canada’s No.1 University Uses Nawaz Sharif as Prime Example for Corruption [Video]

By Haroon Hayder | Published Oct 6, 2022 | 2:41 pm

The Supreme Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, was sentenced to seven years in prison by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2017 on corruption charges in the Panama Papers Case.

In 2019, the former Prime Minister was granted bail on medical grounds after being diagnosed with an immune system disorder. Subsequently, the ex-premier left for England and has been living there ever since.

Recently, a video started doing rounds on different social media platforms, showing that Nawaz Sharif is allegedly being taught as a practical application of corruption in an international university.

According to details, a teacher at the University of Toronto, Canada, allegedly used Nawaz Sharif as the prime example of corruption during a lecture in a course.

The video has received a lot of traction on social media platforms, with the netizens lamenting that the former PM has once again brought embarrassment to the country.

Here are some of the top reactions.

