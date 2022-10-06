Multinational Healthcare Management Company Enters Pakistan

Healthx, a multinational healthcare management company, has entered the Pakistani market with the goal to redesign the healthcare delivery system of the South Asian country.

Powered by Dubai-headquartered TruDoc International, Healthx is part of a global group with operations in over 10+ countries and a customer ecosystem of 24 million plus lives across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

It is a 24/7, membership (subscription) based, data-driven, hybrid, primary care delivery model with both digital and physical touchpoints (At Home, At Office, At Hospital, and when traveling) dotted strategically all across the patient life cycle. Its core function is to keep patients healthy and help save costs for both patients and payers alike by practicing globally certified evidence-based medicine throughout the year rather than reactive episodic care.

Khaqan Sikander, the company’s Chief Executive Officer while addressing a press conference in Karachi, said,

We combine next-generation technology with personalized in-person home health services to provide 24/7 access to qualified, full-time employed, licensed and experienced healthcare professionals, doctors, psychologists, and wellness (nutritionists/fitness) experts. This unique model offers a one-stop solution for people who are healthy, acutely, or chronically ill through different entry points that are all connected to a 24/7 Contact Centre. We are the leading 24×7 care level management delivery system provider across the developing world. Having a vast track record across many countries, including but not limited to, UAE, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and many more, we have the track record and credibility to deliver quality services at scale.

Khaqan also said, “Pakistan is a country of immense potential. Our decision to enter at this difficult economic time for the country and its citizens is deliberate and underlies our commitment to improving the lives of people in the Country. With [the] rising cost of living, our model is uniquely positioned to reduce private and public healthcare expenditure, lessen the congestion on an already overburdened healthcare system, and save precious resources of for patients, employers & governments”.

“Moreover, the data-centric, preventive aspect of the model will help towards preventing diseases in the first place, so we are better prepared for the next pandemics and epidemics of the future. We have specific, tried, and tested solutions for individuals, corporates, and governments. Ultimately, our goal is to re-design the healthcare delivery system of Pakistan and we are confident that we will be able to do so, simply, because we have done so before, around many countries across the world.” the Healthx CEO added.

Raouf Khalil, CEO, and founder of TruDoc said, “History is going to judge leaders around the world with respect to how they balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods. This is exactly where we saw the opportunity for TruDoc and this is why we focused our attention on the 20 percent of the population that consumes 82 percent of the medical cost”.

Explaining the Healthx operational system, other speakers added, “Our continuous risk stratification helps provide better integrated and more efficient care for such patients. Utilizing mobile and internet connectivity, mixed together with in-person personalized care, Healthx’s services reduce congestion in healthcare facilities, lower costs for patients and give users access to educational healthcare content to help prevent diseases, which in the long term will contribute to a healthier population”.

Healthx is a Management Delivery System Provider with five integrated 24×7 Healthcare Entry Points. The Entry Points include Integrated Mobile Application when traveling, On-Site Virtual Clinics when at the office, Hospitalist Program when at the hospital, Hospital at Home Program with 24×7 Telemonitoring when at home, and the hospital-based Urgent Care Center catering as 24×7 Entry Points to healthy, acute and chronic members.

