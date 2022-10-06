Sindh Govt Notifies ‘Public Holiday’ on Sunday

The Government of Sindh has announced a public holiday all across the province on 9 October (Sunday) on the account of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

It issued a notification in this regard stating that all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils will remain closed on Sunday.

However, crucial departments and offices working on the coronavirus emergency will remain open.

On 27 September, Pakistan sighted the moon for Rabi-ul-Awal, which marked the beginning of a new month per the Islamic lunar calendar.

Muslims all around the globe, particularly in Pakistan, celebrate the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, since it marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). On the occasion, streets throughout the country are illuminated in colorful lights soon after the moon is sighted.

Furthermore, the government, religious organizations, religious committees, and the public arrange a wide range of events, including processions, seminars, conferences, and debate programs, to commemorate the day.