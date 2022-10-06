ZONG 4G Introduces YouTube Shorts Challenge Featuring Hasan Raheem

Zong 4G has launched its new YouTube Shorts Challenge featuring Hasan Raheem. In collaboration with YouTube, Zong is inviting everyone to show off their dance skills using YouTube’s unique short video format.

Major influencers including Waliya Najib & Faizan Sameer, Romaisa Khan, Rahim Pardesi, Areeqa Haq, Jannat Mirza, Dablew Tee, Dananeer, Laiba Khuram, and Sid Mr Rapper can be seen grooving to the Zong 4G “Let’s Get Digital” anthem.

The dance moves featured in the video are high-energy and easy to replicate, inspiring young Pakistanis to upload their own versions to YouTube.

ZONG 4G’s unconventional pairing with Hasan Raheem was a huge hit with the Gen-Z population, and the challenge immediately went viral.

Hasan Raheem is keeping an eye out for his favorite interpretations of the dance challenge, which means that there is a chance that the star himself may give a shout-out to the creators of his favorite versions.

The dance challenge came about as a way to commemorate the brand new ZONG 4G and YouTube partnership which allows Zong 4G customers to stream YouTube for as little as Rs. 2 an hour.

The dance challenge is open to everyone across the country. All the challengers have to do is upload a video of themselves dancing to the TVC’s tune with the hashtags #HasanZongChallenge, #DigitalHoJao, #LetsGetDigital, and #Zong4G.

In return, they will get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to engage with the young superstar. To learn more about how you can participate, visit Zong’s website.