Lahore City Police Hikes Illegal Parking Penalty by 9X

Illegal parking has become a menace for traffic in metropolitan areas across Pakistan. In a stern stance on this issue, Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) has hiked illegal parking fines by 900%.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi has ordered the field operatives to observe a zero-tolerance policy against the offenders. He added that the decision to impose fines is by the strict orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Mehdi warned that the new fines will become effective from Monday, October 7. He further stated:

Wrong parking and illegal parking stands have become a primary reason for traffic jams in Lahore, which is a serious issue for the masses. We will run detailed awareness campaign through electronic and print media to educate citizens about this for next three days.

Illegal Parking in Rawalpindi

Murree Road, Raja Bazaar, Asghar Mall road, Commercial Market, and Saddar have become notorious in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for their traffic jams.

Citizens claim that along with normal traffic, ambulances and people with emergencies also struggle to get through. According to local merchants, illegal stands for pickups, rickshaws, taxis, and vans on both sides of the main thoroughfare also cause frequent traffic congestion.

The spokesperson stated that the administration has allotted space for the construction of a new parking plaza next to the Tehsil office. Transporters, however, refuse to park there due to the uneven terrain.

One major issue that the people have pointed towards specifically is encroachments from the merchants. Most shopkeepers on Murree Road and other main roads in Rawalpindi have encroached on the roads illegally, leaving no space for motorists to park their cars.

These issues occur right in front of the on-duty traffic wardens, yet no action is ever taken against them. Given the lack of care from the relevant authorities, these issues are likely to get worse.