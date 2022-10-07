Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway is Becoming a Hot-Spot for Fatal Car Accidents

Road accidents are becoming a common occurrence across Pakistan due to the “impractical and weakly implemented” road safety SOPs.

A recent report from the department of sociology of Quaid-e-Azam University revealed that the country has witnessed an exponential rise in road accidents. The causal factors include old and unmaintained cars, use of mobile phones, reckless driving, bad road conditions, etc.

Citing official data from the relevant departments, the study highlighted that out of the total accidents on the Srinagar Highway in 2021, 57% of accidents were fatal, while 43% were non-fatal. In 2022, the percentage flipped to 43% fatal and 57% non-fatal accidents, however, the severity of injuries was higher.

The report added that the ratio of fatal accidents will likely increase by the end of 2022. It further highlighted that out of 118 high-speed crashes, 60% were fatal while 40% were non-fatal. Likewise, out of all car crashes from reckless driving, 43% were fatal while 57% were non-fatal.

In 2022, out of the total number of car crashes from overspeeding, 48% were fatal and 52% were non-fatal. The report stated, without mentioning the exact distribution, that the number of crashes due to reckless driving in 2022 was higher than in 2021.

In terms of car collisions with pedestrians, out of total accidents in 2021, 28% were non-fatal and 72% were fatal. In 2022, 57% of the total car-pedestrian collisions were fatal while 43% were non-fatal.

The report counted overspeeding and reckless driving as the main causes of accidents. However, it established that the reason behind overspeeding and reckless driving is the negligence of the authorities.