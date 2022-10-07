Shahid Afridi Backs PCB’s Flagship Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Junior League (PJL) kicked off with Mardan Warriors defeating Gujranwala Giants by eight wickets in the curtain-raiser of the inaugural edition of the franchise league at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The PJL, a flagship initiative of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, for under-19 cricketers, was announced earlier this year in order to prepare a backup pool of players for the national team.

ALSO READ Which Teams Will Make it to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals?

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has also expressed satisfaction with the league, stating that the board has done a really excellent job and that the world will follow its success.

Speaking in a media talk ahead of the first game, Shahid Afridi, who is the mentor of Mardan said, “This is a very good initiative taken by the PCB. I wish PJL gets success and then you’ll see the world following it.”

Answering a question regarding the league, Afridi stated that the PJL is the best platform for youngsters and advised the players to showcase their skills and take advantage of this opportunity.

When the former all-rounder was asked about his role, he noted that his responsibility is to motivate and support players, and to communicate with these players in order to help them improve.