Here is Why Misbah-ul-Haq Was Trending During Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Match

Former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, was trending on social media at a time when Pakistan and Bangladesh were competing in the curtain-raiser of the tri-nation series at Hagley Oval in New Zealand.

Opening batter, Mohammad Rizwan continued his incredible form with another magnificent innings of 78 runs off 50 balls, being the only batter to score fifty in the opening match as he guided his side to a total of 167/5.

Following Rizwan’s scintillating performance, some social media users commended Misbah-ul-Haq for promoting Rizwan to the opening spot in T20Is when he was the national team’s head coach.

While some other fans criticized Pakistan’s batting order for failing to convert another promising start into a handsome total, as they referred this lethargic batting to Misbah-ul-Haq’s era.

Several fans also shared Rizwan’s batting stats when he was playing in the middle-order and now as an opener. Rizwan has scored 224 runs in 26 matches when batting in the middle and 2,035 runs in 43 innings when batting as an opener.

As for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh encounter, the Men in Green successfully defended the modest target at Hagley Oval, limiting Bangladesh to 146 for 8 in 20 overs as Mohammad Wasim Jr. took three wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz took two.