Google Launches Flagship Pixel 7 and 7 Pro With Better Cameras and New Chip

Just as promised, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro became official on October 6 alongside the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro. The two phones are powered by Google’s second-generation Tensor chip and bring a host of camera improvements as well.

ALSO READ Google Chrome is The Most Unsafe Browser of 2022

Design and Display

In terms of design, the new Pixel phones are quite similar to each other, but of course, one is bigger than the other. The camera visor from last year is still there, though it is made from metal this time and is a single uninterrupted strip that reaches both ends. The Pixel 7 has a matte finish on the camera strip while the Pixel 7 Pro goes for a glossy look.

The vanilla Pixel 7 has a flat 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has support for HDR10+ and can hit 1400 nits peak brightness. The Pro model has a bigger 6.7-inch curved LTPO AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is slightly brighter with 1500 nits.

Internals and Software

Both phones are powered by Google’s self-developed Tensor G2 chip, which is based on Samsung’s 4nm process. It promises slightly better CPU and GPU performance, but significantly better AI and machine learning capabilities. This allows for features like Photo Unblur, which is able to fix all your blur photos with a single button. It also helps improve camera performance.

Memory options include 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage options for the Pixel 7, but the Pixel 7 Pro bring you up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. Both will boot Android 13 and are promised to get 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

Cameras

The Pixel 7 only has two cameras on the back. The main camera is a 50MP 1/1.31” sensor with optional 4-in-1 binning while the secondary camera is a 12MP ultrawide unit. Pixel 7 Pro gets the same 50MP main camera, but it has a better 12MP ultrawide shooter with autofocus, which lets you capture macro shots as well. The third and last sensor is a 48MP telephoto unit with 5x optical zoom.

Both phones have OIS on the main camera and are capable of recording 4K videos at 60 FPS. Google has also added Apple’s Cinematic Mode, but its called Cinematic Blur here. The selfie camera on both phones is a 10.8MP ultrawide shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The Pro model also gets more battery at 5,000 mAh, while the standard variant is limited to 4,355 mAh. Both have support for 30W wired charging, 20W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7 will have a starting price of $599 while the Pixel 7 Pro will go for $899.

Specifications