Huge Fire Erupts at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad

A massive fire has broken out at Centaurus, an upscale skyscraper in Islamabad’s F-8 sector. The building features a four-story shopping mall, a five-star hotel, two residential towers, and a corporate tower.

The fire has reportedly erupted at a renowned restaurant on the shopping mall’s top floor. The Centaurus’ management has reportedly evacuated everyone from the shopping mall.

According to eyewitness accounts, the fire broke out in the tower facing toward the F-10 sector and it has engulfed its several floors, which could cause significant structural damage to the ritzy building.

Although the reason behind the incident is unknown and there is no official word on the number of casualties, the firefighters of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) are on the spot to put out the fire and contain it from spreading further.

Extent of Fire

The CDA and RDA firefighters in tandem with the Centaurus management are doing their best to contain the fire. However, judging by the visuals circulating on social media, it seems that it will take some before the fire is eventually put out.

Here are some of the visuals that give an idea of the extent of the fire.

اسلام آباد کے معروف تجارتی مرکز سینٹورس میں آگ بڑھ اٹھی ریسکیو ٹیمیں موقع پر پہنچ گی ، @ICT_Police @dcislamabad pic.twitter.com/uES4xOu6C1 — Shakeel Qarar (@Qarar009) October 9, 2022

The image above is captured from Margallah Hills, showing a thick and dark cloud of smoke emanating from the building that has spread over a major portion of the federal capital.