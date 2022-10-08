Hundreds Identified for Anti-Army Propaganda on Social Media

Investigation agencies have identified over 800 people, including overseas Pakistanis, involved in the dissemination of misinformation against the Pakistan Army, lawmakers, the government, and other state institutions.

According to the details, 580 of those accounts have been thoroughly investigated and categorized into five groups and two sub-groups on the basis of their social media activities.

Those five categories are as follows:

Identified accounts. Identifiable accounts (sent to NADRA for their information). Fake/unidentifiable Accounts. Accounts operating from other countries excluding India. Accounts operating from India.

In addition to the previously mentioned categories, two additional subcategories, Anti-Army Smear Campaign and Distribution Analysis on the Basis of Display Picture, have also been formed.

Below is the table showing the number of accounts tracked down in each category:

S. No. Category No. of Account 1. Identified accounts 168 2. Identifiable accounts (sent to NADRA for their information) 123 3. Fake/unidentifiable Accounts 238 4. Accounts operating from other countries excluding India 33 5. Accounts operating from India 18 Total 580 Subcategories 1. Anti-army smear campaign 234 2. Distribution analysis on the basis of the display picture 1

In this regard, a private media outlet tried to seek comments on the issue from Interior Minister but got no response.