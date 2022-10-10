Bank Alfalah and Carrefour Introduce New ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Service

Bank Alfalah, for the first time in Pakistan, has introduced a Buy Now Pay Later facility in partnership with Carrefour which allows customers to scan and pay in installments through QR codes.

Commenting on the partnership Yahya Khan, Group Head Digital Banking Group, Bank Alfalah Limited, remarked, “Bank Alfalah is committed to providing affordable and convenient services to its customers. Our partnership with Carrefour is yet another step forward in this endeavor.”

“Through this collaborative effort, we are hopeful to create a long-term positive impact across our customer base. Buy Now, Pay Later initiative allows consumers to make purchases and pay back on installments. This is not just an initiative but an experience that aligns with our vision of customer centricity, and focusing on providing unmatched services to give a great experience,” he added.

The process to use Carrefour’s ’Buy Now, Pay Later’ feature is quick and easy. Customers can use the Alfa app to scan QR code, choose ‘Credit Card,’ and enter their payment information.

After choosing their desired tenure, they will be able to pay in installments. The last step is to accept the terms and conditions, which maintain that the installment plan can be booked for the transaction amount of PKR 3,000 or above for a tenure of up to 12 months.

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said, “We believe in providing our valued customers with an elevated shopping experience by offering a range of services and products paired with innovative digital solutions.”

“With our ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ service, we are thrilled to be supporting more customers with easy, manageable payment options – demonstrating our commitment to convenience and value. Our latest initiative in collaboration with Bank Alfalah has been designed for transparency and ultimate flexibility to protect the purchasing power of our customers in Pakistan,” he added.