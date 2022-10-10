Honor Play 60C Launched With 90Hz Display And Fast Charging For $154

Honor has launched one of the world’s most affordable 5G phones and it is also an impressive budget phone at the same time. The Honor Play 6C has become official in China, and it brings a Snapdragon chip rather than a Unisoc or an entry-level MediaTek SoC like most other budget phones.

Design and Display

The phone’s design is quite ordinary with a waterdrop notch selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. This is on top of a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with only 720p resolution, but it makes up for it with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. There is a fingerprint sensor on the right side that doubles as the power button.

Internals and Software

The Honor 6C’s main chipset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480, which is equal to the Snapdragon 680 in terms of performance, though it falls short in battery efficiency. The Chinese variant has 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options with a single 128 GB storage version, but it may not be the same for global models.

For software, you get Magic UI 5.0 on top of Android 12.

Cameras

Despite two camera cutouts on the back, there is only a single 13MP shooter on the back with a wide-angle lens. There is no word on video recording capabilities, but the phone is likely capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch is a 5MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The phone does not hold back on battery specs either. It has a 5,000 mAh cell paired with 22.5W fast charging for quick top-ups.

The Honor Play 6C has a starting price of $154 in China, but it will likely be more expensive in the global market.

