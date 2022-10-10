MEDZnMORE Recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Pink Ribbon Pakistan

To raise awareness among female employees about breast cancer, MEDZnMORE partnered with Pink Ribbon Pakistan for an internal event.

MEDZnMORE is a leading health-tech startup, founded with a vision to reshape healthcare across Pakistan by providing easy access to quality healthcare. Founded in 2020, the online platform has served customers across Pakistan.

They have invested heavily in building purpose-built, temperature-controlled warehouses across Pakistan to seamlessly fulfill operational needs.

The event was organized by MEDZnMORE in their Karachi’s office in which the representative of Pink Ribbon gave a session to the employees about Breast Cancer awareness, its symptoms, its causes, and how to self-examine.

Pink Ribbon Pakistan is a non-funded, self-sustained, and the only organization in the country which is dedicatedly working on the issue of breast cancer with nationwide outreach since 2004.

The start-up earlier secured $11.5 million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan. Apart from partnering with the leading manufacturers, tabiyat.pk has various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.