Phase III of PM’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme for University Students Launched

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that it will provide electric wheelchairs to disabled university students under phase III of the Prime Minister’s (PM) Electric Wheelchair Scheme for University Students.

According to the details, the scheme is aimed at disabled students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs in public universities and affiliated colleges during the fall semester of 2022-23.

Here is all you need to know about the PM’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme for University Students (Phase III):

Eligibility Criteria

The electric wheelchairs will be given to students who:

Have a physical and permanent ambulatory disability that makes them unable to move.

Are not able to cross curbs due to paralysis or loss of function of legs.

Do not have one or both legs.

Are enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs in the fall 2022-23 session in HEC-recognized public sector universities across the country.

Have a special person/ambulatory disability certificate from the relevant government/competent institutions.

Have not registered and received electric wheelchairs in the previous phases.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the electric wheelchair is 30 November 2022.

How to Apply