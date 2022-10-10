Aftab Iqbal Faces Fans’ Ire for Calling Babar Azam Arrogant and Egoistic [Video]

Pakistan cricket fans lashed out at popular TV show host, Aftab Iqbal, for his unsavory comments about the national team captain, Babar Azam. Aftab, while talking on his show, Khabarhar, stated that Babar Azam has become egoistical and is not a star in his eyes anymore.

Aftab further went on to state that Babar has gotten so much popularity in such a short span of time which has turned him arrogant. He said that Babar should remember his roots and keep his feet on the ground rather than turning into a ‘dictator’. He further went on to imply that Babar selects the Pakistan national team on the basis of favoritism and does not include deserving players because of his egotistic mindset.

The TV show host said that the likes of Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, and Faheem Ashraf should be included in the national team squad and Babar should request Shoaib Malik to come back into the team and solve Pakistan’s middle-order batting woes.

Check out the video:

what the hell did i just watch pic.twitter.com/C4qtCHP6sM — rizzy stan (@rizzystan) October 9, 2022

Aftab’s scathing remarks did not sit well with the cricketing fraternity in the country as they stormed to social media to defend the star batter. Many of the users shared their personal interactions with Babar which showcased his humbleness while others trolled Aftab for his cricket analysis.

Check out some of the best reactions:

How can one fall so far into disliking someone? How did people become so-called philosophers here? @babarazam258 is & will remain a star. Many ppl of #Pakistan hv returned to d grounds just to watch him & he is recognized across the nations. #BabarAzam𓃵

pic.twitter.com/4T1yFw86w4 — Arshad Khan Tanoli (@Arshadkhan_ofcl) October 9, 2022

My young cousins somehow located Babar's house in Lhr & just rang the bell. He was not at home but when he came & was informed, he not only entertained those kids (gave T-shirts/autographs etc) but apologized bec they had to wait. Babar has no ego issues while Aftab is a turd. https://t.co/sziBbZLGY1 — Kamil Ahmed ☭ (@BeingKamil) October 9, 2022

Aftab iqbal do you have any proves of the allegations you made against Babar azam?Do you have any moral values?he is preparing for worldcup trying to win it for us and that’s how you are treating him?he is a star and he need no validation from clowns like you https://t.co/md98Qi9DMs — Malik Mudassir (@Malik_mudasir28) October 9, 2022

If you're ever confused about what side to take in a debate, just look where aftab iqbal is standing and walk in the opposite direction https://t.co/CogHVSLYcL — Naina (@Zainaaab_abbasi) October 9, 2022

You know you're doing something right when you've successfully managed to piss off these boomer uncles. Keep doing this @babarazam258 https://t.co/JHJweP7iL0 — Uzair. ♏ (@i_MUzair11) October 9, 2022

Babar’s one cover drive > his whole comedy career https://t.co/wV1EbVuBrk — ushna (@wiscrible) October 9, 2022

He talks exactly like one of those condescending uncles who make fun of their wife in family gathering because they think thats comedy. https://t.co/VthI7FtXKu — Ariha Fatimah (@arihafatimah) October 9, 2022

Someone tell him team is going to play T20-modern day cricket not test or odi WC.

Show him the post match presentation of 1st odi against WI when he gave his MOTM to Khusdil.

Us ko wo sara criticism be batao ky which he is still facing bcz of backing his players. — //.sameen🇵🇰 (@dsam_een) October 9, 2022