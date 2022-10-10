Aftab Iqbal Faces Fans’ Ire for Calling Babar Azam Arrogant and Egoistic [Video]

By Saad Nasir | Published Oct 10, 2022 | 11:56 am

Pakistan cricket fans lashed out at popular TV show host, Aftab Iqbal, for his unsavory comments about the national team captain, Babar Azam. Aftab, while talking on his show, Khabarhar, stated that Babar Azam has become egoistical and is not a star in his eyes anymore.

Aftab further went on to state that Babar has gotten so much popularity in such a short span of time which has turned him arrogant. He said that Babar should remember his roots and keep his feet on the ground rather than turning into a ‘dictator’. He further went on to imply that Babar selects the Pakistan national team on the basis of favoritism and does not include deserving players because of his egotistic mindset.

The TV show host said that the likes of Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, and Faheem Ashraf should be included in the national team squad and Babar should request Shoaib Malik to come back into the team and solve Pakistan’s middle-order batting woes.

Check out the video:

Aftab’s scathing remarks did not sit well with the cricketing fraternity in the country as they stormed to social media to defend the star batter. Many of the users shared their personal interactions with Babar which showcased his humbleness while others trolled Aftab for his cricket analysis.

Check out some of the best reactions:

 

