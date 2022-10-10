PM Shehbaz Appointed Vice-Chairman of UN’s COP27

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has been appointed as the vice-chairperson of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) on Monday, after his advocacy for an urgent climate action plan.

The COP27 Chairperson, Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, invited PM Sharif to co-chair the conference, along with the PM of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

The conference, to be held in Sham-el-Sheikh, Egypt from 6 November to 18 November 2022, is being organized by the United Nations (UN) regarding climate change and the need for sustainable solutions and will be attended by several world leaders, think tanks, and the heads of governments as well as international financial institutions.

Pakistan was invited to be a part of the conference in view of PM Sharif raising his voice at the global and regional platforms about the climate change crisis.

The PM had urged the international community to take immediate action to tackle the climate change crisis in the wake of the recent devastating floods that wreaked havoc in the country.

He has spoken on the matter at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State and Government, and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He proposed international cooperation on climate change and was commended by several other world leaders.