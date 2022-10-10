Was Centaurus Fire Incident Predicted Over a Month Ago?

A huge fire broke out at Centaurus Mall on Sunday evening which engulfed almost all the floors of Tower A of the ritzy commercial and residential complex in Islamabad’s F-8 sector.

Soon after the incident, social media users started pointing out that the Centaurus fire incident was predicted by Syed Saim, a student of filmmaking, more than a month ago.

Here is what the young artist shared a month ago:

Was bored, so I burned Centaurus Mall. pic.twitter.com/jZHULOekE7 — Syed Saim (@Saimbaba_) August 30, 2022

In the tweet above, it is evident that the student did share images of the Centaurus on fire. The fact that the tower which is highlighted in the tweet is the same which caught fire yesterday makes the matter more perplexing.

However, when contacted by ProPakistani, the young artist clarified that he never thought that something like this would happen in just over a month of sharing the images of the building on fire.

He added that he did not intend to promote hate and violence. Since he is a student of filmmaking, the visual representation of Centaurus on fire was merely a learning project for him.

On the other hand, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has registered the First Information Report (FIR) of the Centaurus fire incident against unidentified suspects under Section 436 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Deputy Commissioner ICT has also notified a seven-member fact-finding committee to determine the reasons behind the fire incident at Centaurus and present the initial findings in three days.

Featured image courtesy Jareer Aasim and Syed Saim.