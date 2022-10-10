Pakistan Army Reaches Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup Security

Although Pakistan’s football team wasn’t able to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Pakistan is still playing an integral part in the organization of the mega event.

While Pakistan has already supplied locally-made footballs for the World Cup, a contingent of the Pakistan Army left for Qatar earlier today to take up the security of the stadiums and teams’ hotels.

Roohan Ahmed, a multimedia journalist, also shared an image on Twitter that shows Pakistan Army troops embarking on an aircraft of the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF).

Pakistani soldiers departed to Qatar for FIFA World Cup’s security. pic.twitter.com/upPNVnWANr — Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) October 10, 2022

Earlier this year in March, FIFA unveiled the official match ball for the World Cup named ‘Al-Rihla’. Later, it was revealed that Pakistan manufactured World Cup match balls for Adidas, the second-largest sports brand in the world.

The mega event is just a little over a month away and preparations have been finalized. The hosts, Qatar, will take on Ecuador in the curtain-raiser on 20 November. The group stages will be completed on 2 December.

The knockouts will start on 3 December, with the final scheduled to be played on 18 December at the Lusail Stadium, one the biggest stadium in the country and one of eight venues for the World Cup.