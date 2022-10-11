Centaurus Fire Forces CDA to Conduct Fire Audit of Tall Buildings in Islamabad

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Captain (r) Usman Younis, has ordered to carry out a fire audit of all the skyscrapers in Islamabad.

During a recent meeting of the municipal corporation, the Chairman directed to conduct the fire audit of all the buildings in the federal capital that stand above 50 feet.

The Chairman also ordered to submit the post-fire structure stability report of Centaurus at the earliest. He also announced to award certificates to all the workers who took part in the Centaurus fire extinguishing operation.

He noted that firefighters of CDA, Rescue 1122, Pakistan Navy, and Pakistan Air Force did a tremendous job of containing the fire in the least amount of time and minimizing the damage.

On the other hand, the ICT Police has nominated unidentified suspects in the FIR of the Centaurus fire incident. The FIR claims that unidentified individuals with unknown motives set the shopping and residential complex ablaze.

Deputy Commissioner ICT has also constituted a seven-member fact-finding committee to determine the reasons behind the fire incident at Centaurus and present the initial findings in three days.

Centaurus will remain off-limits for everyone until the authorities complete the investigation into the fire incident. Meanwhile, the restoration of the affected tower of the famous complex is now underway.