Govt to Establish First Women’s University in Mansehra

Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, the special assistant to the Prime Minister (PM), revealed that the Federal Government has approved the first Women’s University in the Mansehra district in addition to the resolution of the long-held-up water scheme.

He informed the reporters, after briefing the lawyers’ gathering at the district bar, that a building has already been selected for the university, and classes are expected to begin in the coming academic session.

He further disclosed that the PM will also inaugurate the multi-billion rupees ‘gravity flow water supply scheme’ soon, the modalities for which have already been finalized by the Pakistani and Saudi governments. He revealed that the ex-PM Imran Khan had suspended the project.

The Hazara division’s visa protector office is also to be inaugurated shortly.

A trader briefed the reporters in Darband, that the Rural Health Center (RHC) of the district has many vacancies for doctors, pharmacists, and medical technicians, and that the patients are being referred to the other districts. The dengue and malaria patients are being sent to other centers in great numbers as well because of the staff shortage

Shah urged the government to provide medicines and other necessary goods to the RHC immediately, otherwise, the residents will be forced to take to the streets for their demands to be met.