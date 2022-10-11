Pakistan’s Armed Forces Participate in SCO’s Counter-Terrorism Exercises in India

Pakistan is currently participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) drills that are underway in Manesar, Haryana state of India.

According to the details, the exercises began on 8 October and will conclude on 13 October 2022 after which, Islamabad will also participate in the RATS council meeting on 14 October.

In addition, it will attend several other SCO events in India despite having contentious relations with New Delhi, which will also chair the SCO Summit in 2023.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Rai Muhammad, would lead a seven-member delegation with his wife at the SCO events in India this month, while the Director General (DG) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry, would take part in a minimum of three events.

Previously, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, had stated that Islamabad would participate in the RATS drills in India since it is a member country. Both Pakistan and India are members of the SCO along with China, Russia, and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

It is the first time Pakistan is attending such exercises in India apart from other joint military drills held somewhere else. It is pertinent to mention that India had also sent observers to a RATS drill in Pakistan.

About RATS

It is a permanent organ of the SCO with an aim to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism in the region. Its head is elected for a three-year term, while all member states have their own delegates at RATS.