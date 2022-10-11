KP Teachers Finally End Strike as Govt Agrees to Raise Salaries

The teachers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) primary schools have finally agreed to end their five-day-long strike.

The teachers revealed that the government has agreed to their demands to upgrade their pay scales and restore the allowances.

They announced that classes have resumed in the primary schools starting today.

The president of the KP All Primary Teachers Association (APTA), Azizullah Khan, briefed the reporters that the association members held extensive discussions with the Secretary for Education, Motasim Billa, and other senior department officials, and government officials eventually agreed to the demands. An agreement in this regard has already been signed.

A large number of teachers had blocked the Khyber Road for many hours earlier on Monday, on the fifth consecutive day of the protest.

The primary schools of the provincial capital had been closed during the course of the protest, as well as the boys’ schools in the rest of the province.

Teachers went on strike to demand that the government enhance their pay scales, reinstate their abolished allowances, and award promotions.

They staged a sit-in at Jinnah Park, Peshawar, on Monday before marching to the KP assembly. They held banners and placards and chanted slogans against the provincial government for not accepting their demands