Planning Commission Employees Protest Disparity in Executive Allowance

The employees of the Planning Commission have protested against the disparity in executive allowances issued by the Ministry of Finance, demanding executive allowances be issued on a non-partisan basis.

The protestors, while alleging inequality in executive allowance, announced to boycott of meetings of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), Central Development Working Party (CDWP), Developmental Development Working Party (DDWP), and Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) from the upcoming week in case their demands are not met.

The protestors stated that the 400 employees of the Ministry of Planning, belonging to technical and economic cadres, have been deprived of the executive allowance by the Ministry of Finance.

They also remarked that the finance division has flouted the federal cabinet’s orders to give executive allowance to all officers above BPS-17 working in the Pak Secretariat, favouring only a select group of bureaucrats.

Earlier, on the 19th of July 2022, the Ministry of Finance awarded 150 percent executive allowances to federal employees on the BPS-17 to 22.

ALSO READ University Teachers From Across Pakistan To Protest Outside HEC Head Office

Sources have told Propakistani that the employees of the Planning Ministry deprived of executive allowance recently met with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal. The minister assured the concerned employees to resolve their complaints at the earliest. However, their demands are still not met.