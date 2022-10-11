NIFT ePay and Ideal Autonetics Partner to Digitize Education Sector

NIFT ePay has entered into a strategic alliance with Ideal Autonetics to digitize payments across the educational sector.

The collaboration will facilitate the educational institutions registered with iEMS in receiving their fee payments digitally. The students or their parents will be able to conveniently make digital fee payments using their bank accounts, credit or debit card, and wallet accounts.

Aslam Pirzada – CEO, Ideal Autonetics, said, “Based on our vision to digitally transform the academia for achieving academic excellence, we have joined hands with NIFT ePay. This collaboration will contribute to revolutionizing the management of academic operations digitally, with trust and confidence.”

”We plan to add more value by providing services that will inspire and excite our customers. We aim to lead our way into a new era of digital services by synergizing together,” he added.

Syed Faraz Javed – GM, Digital Financial Services (ePay), said, “We are excited to partner with Ideal Autonetics, one of the established service providers in the Education Industry.”

“Integrating NIFT ePay with iEMS will allow us to execute our strategy to deliver frictionless and secure digital payments to the education sector all across Pakistan. This partnership will allow both companies to help the education sector in digital transformation,” he added.

The signing ceremony was held at the office of National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) and attended by Aslam Pirzada – CEO, Ideal Autonetics, Syed Faraz Javed – GM, Digital Financial Services (ePay), NIFT, Sultan Ahmed – Head of Business Development, NIFT and their respective teams.

NIFT ePay is a Digital Payment Service Provider, approved and licensed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). It is a brainchild of National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) which has been operating in Pakistan since 1997 as the leading electronic/automated cheque clearing house.

NIFT ePay provides a convenient and secure way of making digital payments to all types of businesses including educational institutions, using bank accounts, credit/debit cards, and wallet accounts.

iEMS is an ERP system designed and developed by Ideal Autonetics (Pvt.) Limited for providing seamless management of students and their fees to educational institutions. The solution facilitates the management and the administrative users to perform their different tasks effortlessly and provides comprehensive MIS reports.

To learn more about NIFT ePay, click here. To learn more about iEMS, click here.