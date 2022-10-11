Pakistan-India Final on the Cards as Women’s Asia Cup’s Semi-Finalists Confirmed

Pakistan registered fifth win in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 after defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets in a thrilling finish at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh, finishing second in the group stage.

The group stage of the mega event concludes with this match, with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand qualifying for the semi-finals, which are slated for Thursday, October 13 at Sylhet Stadium.

According to the rules and regulations, Pakistan will meet Sri Lanka, while India will face Thailand in the semi-finals, and the winners will play the final on Saturday, October 15 at the same venue.

The Women in Green have had a brilliant competition so far, winning five out of six matches, defeating Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, the UAE, and Sri Lanka in the group stage games, while they lost to underdogs Thailand.

It is worth noting that the two arch-rivals, Pakistan and India, are expected to meet in the final of Asia’s biggest cricket event. In Asia Cup 2018, the Women in Green were eliminated in the group stage.