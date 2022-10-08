Pakistan Extends Lead at Top of Points Table After Thumping Win Over New Zealand

Pakistan comfortably defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the second game of the tri-nation series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. It marks the national team’s second consecutive victory in the tournament.

The Men in Green maintained their lead on the points table by defeating Bangladesh by a score of 23 runs in the first game of the series yesterday, and today they have registered a comprehensive victory against a strong Kiwi side.

The Babar-led side bounced back from a 4-3 defeat in the seven-match T20I series against England at home, where they had been trounced in the last two encounters at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Black Caps while batting first posted a total of 147 runs on board, with the opening batter, Devon Conway, captain, Kane Williamson, and middle-order batter, Mark Chapman, scoring 36, 31, and 32 runs, respectively.

Haris Rauf excelled with the ball, taking three wickets and conceding only 28 runs in four overs, while Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz each grabbed two wickets, conceding 20 and 44 runs respectively.

In response, Pakistan captain Babar Azam produced yet another match-winning innings, striking an unbeaten 79 runs off 53 balls, while all-rounder Shadab scored 34 runs off 22 balls in the middle.

Here is the updated point table: